Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.