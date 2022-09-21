Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Gray Television Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 464,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,202. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

