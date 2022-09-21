Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Gray Television Trading Up 0.5 %
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.