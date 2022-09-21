GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at 1.21 on Wednesday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of 1.09 and a 1 year high of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GreenFirst Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

