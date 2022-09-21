GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Up 4.9%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 52,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 40,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.32.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,333 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.17% of GSE Systems worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

