Guarded Ether (GETH) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guarded Ether coin can now be purchased for $1,079.26 or 0.05424568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether launched on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

