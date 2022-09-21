Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,463. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

