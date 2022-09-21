Guardian Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

