Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.98. 49,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

