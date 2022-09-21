H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,088 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up approximately 3.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in H World Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,702 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,682,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in H World Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,992,000 after buying an additional 623,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in H World Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,918,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 479,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,491,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

H World Group Stock Down 5.2 %

H World Group Profile

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 36,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.05. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

