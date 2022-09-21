Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $897,065.28 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
HAE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,054. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.36.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on HAE. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.
