Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $3.33 Million in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 182,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.98% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 101,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 435,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 280,845 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,282,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 368,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

