Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $14.18 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,178,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.42. 247,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,059,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

