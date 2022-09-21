Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 5,254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 368,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,277,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

