Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes $5.37 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000. Medtronic accounts for 2.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. 67,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

