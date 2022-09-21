Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

