Harmony Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $239.54 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,609,134,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,552,973,885 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.
