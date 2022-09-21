Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.86

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 315157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,418,000 after acquiring an additional 412,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.