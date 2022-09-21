HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VEA stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

