HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $305,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $333.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.85.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

