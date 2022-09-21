HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LIT opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

