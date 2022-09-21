HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $171,000 in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

