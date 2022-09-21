HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

