HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.