HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,847 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,864,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

