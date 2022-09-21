HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 298.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.13 and its 200 day moving average is $377.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

