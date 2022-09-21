HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

