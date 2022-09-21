HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 961 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

