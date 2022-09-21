HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,610.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,230. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCW Biologics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.