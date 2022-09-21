HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
HCW Biologics Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.05.
In other news, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,610.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,230. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
