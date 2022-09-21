Head to Head Analysis: Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Randolph Bancorp and CB Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Randolph Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Randolph Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

32.6% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 9.46% 5.41% 0.66% CB Financial Services 20.56% 6.51% 0.57%

Volatility & Risk

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $56.04 million 2.47 $9.60 million $0.78 34.16 CB Financial Services $59.84 million 1.89 $11.57 million $2.28 9.72

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randolph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Randolph Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs; cash management solutions, including ACH origination, wire transfer, positive pay, and account reconciliation; and digital banking services. It operates five branch offices in Massachusetts; six loan production offices; and lending centers located in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and 13 branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as one loan production offices in Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

