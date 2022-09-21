Head-To-Head Comparison: Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) vs. Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 6.22% 6.87% 4.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.86 billion 1.98 $540.86 million N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.25 billion 1.05 $141.41 million $5.60 16.86

Risk & Volatility

Burberry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Burberry Group and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 6 2 0 2.25 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burberry Group beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. Burberry Group plc sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. As of April 2, 2022, the company operated 218 stores, 143 concession stores, 57 outlets, and 38 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

