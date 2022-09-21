Head to Head Contrast: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) versus Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Tesla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A Tesla $53.82 billion 17.83 $5.52 billion $2.77 111.59

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -106.83% -62.41% Tesla 14.17% 29.04% 14.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tesla 7 10 19 0 2.33

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,074.81%. Tesla has a consensus price target of $280.69, indicating a potential downside of 9.08%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Tesla.

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesla beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

