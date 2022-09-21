Head to Head Contrast: Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) & Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group 11.09% 4.60% 0.64% Broadway Financial 4.83% 1.13% 0.14%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $101.74 million 2.28 $25.42 million $0.73 12.88 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.99 -$4.05 million $0.02 55.03

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ponce Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Ponce Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ponce Financial Group and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ponce Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ponce Financial Group beats Broadway Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property, construction and land, commercial and industrial, business, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. It operates 4 banking offices in Bronx, 2 banking offices in Manhattan, 3 banking offices in Queens, and 3 banking offices in Brooklyn, New York; 1 banking office in Union City, New Jersey; and 2 mortgage loan offices in Queens, 1 mortgage loan office in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 mortgage loan office in Englewood Cliffs and 1 mortgage loan office in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

