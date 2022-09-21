Head-To-Head Review: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares biote and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -52.44% 8.28% MariMed 1.27% 4.02% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 1.35 $7.22 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

biote has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for biote and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 3 0 3.00 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 160.29%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than MariMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

biote beats MariMed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

