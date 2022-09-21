Head to Head Review: Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 3 7 0 2.42

Risk and Volatility

Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus price target of $285.50, indicating a potential upside of 552.59%. Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus price target of $25.56, indicating a potential upside of 135.38%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 7.00% 87.69% 19.29% Industria de Diseño Textil 12.16% 24.04% 12.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Industria de Diseño Textil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $35.89 billion 0.74 $2.22 billion $5.03 8.70 Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.06 $3.81 billion $0.67 16.21

Industria de Diseño Textil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kuehne + Nagel International. Kuehne + Nagel International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and E commerce logistics, and distribution, packaging, process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

