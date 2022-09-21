Head-To-Head Survey: Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) vs. Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hays and Eisai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eisai 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A Eisai 4.14% 3.91% 2.53%

Dividends

This table compares Hays and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eisai pays out 116.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hays and Eisai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $7.61 billion 0.28 $82.77 million N/A N/A Eisai $6.74 billion 1.78 $426.79 million $0.91 45.92

Eisai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hays.

Volatility & Risk

Hays has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats Hays on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The company also provides Lyrica for pain treatment; Dayvigo, an anti-insomnia drug for the treatment of adults with insomnia; Lenvima, an anticancer agent/molecular targeted medicine for the treatment of thyroid cancer, renal cell carcinoma in combination with everolimus, and hepatocellular carcinoma; and Halaven, an anticancer agent/microtubule dynamics inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer and liposarcoma. In addition, it offers Pariet, a proton-pump inhibitor for the treatment of gastric and duodenal ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and eradication of Helicobacter pylori infections, etc.; Humira, a fully human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis; and Chocola BB plus, a vitamin B2 preparation for rough skin and stomatitis, as well as various products, which include third-class OTC drugs, designated quasi-drugs, and food with nutrient function. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

