Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 21,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 43,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.