HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 17.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,460,000 after buying an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 240,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,332. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. HEICO has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $165.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.14.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

