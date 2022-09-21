Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $109.32 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CL King cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

