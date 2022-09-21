Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HLX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More

