Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.20 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.82). Approximately 458,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 375,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.81).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £124.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1,126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.71.

Get Henderson Diversified Income Trust alerts:

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.