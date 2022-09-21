Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,210.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,210.50 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,211 ($14.63), with a volume of 285396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,231 ($14.87).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,493.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,711.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.95.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
