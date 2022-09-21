HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $20.29

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $19.46. HilleVax shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

