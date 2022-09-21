HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $20.29

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $19.46. HilleVax shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000.

About HilleVax

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.