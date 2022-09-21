Hillman Co. Has $21.68 Million Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Hillman Co. cut its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,703 shares during the quarter. Flywire comprises approximately 10.6% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $41,928,545.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,910,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,128.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $41,928,545.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,609,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,135,351 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,694. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.