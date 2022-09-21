HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLTRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $16.44.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

