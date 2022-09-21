Homeros (HMR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.44 Million

Homeros (HMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $85,341.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Homeros

Homeros was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

