HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.02

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 14182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 133.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 57,164 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $265,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

