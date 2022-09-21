Honey (HNY) Price Hits $11.61 on Top Exchanges

Honey (HNY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Honey has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Honey coin can now be bought for about $11.61 or 0.00054762 BTC on major exchanges. Honey has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $11,319.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Honey Coin Profile

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability.”

