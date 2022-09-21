Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.40

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 13227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
