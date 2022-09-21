Horizon Technology Finance Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe expects that the investment management company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $280.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 592,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 464,907 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

