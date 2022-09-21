Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Reaches $122.76 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $122.76 million and approximately $936,002.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00126885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00876298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

